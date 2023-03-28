In spite of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.61, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $8.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4062782 shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11.50 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Bhatt Baiju sold 92,691 shares for $9.02 per share. The transaction valued at 836,434 led to the insider holds 1,005,550 shares of the business.

Tenev Vladimir sold 83,334 shares of HOOD for $819,748 on Mar 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,115,646 shares after completing the transaction at $9.84 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $9.82 each. As a result, the insider received 122,701 and left with 428,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $16.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOOD traded 7.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 889.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.57M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 39.43M with a Short Ratio of 35.22M, compared to 39.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $422.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $437M to a low estimate of $407M. As of the current estimate, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $299M, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $464.31M, an increase of 46.00% over than the figure of $41.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $498.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.