In the case of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK), what’s next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) closed the day trading at $20.81 down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $20.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4683623 shares were traded. PEAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEAK, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

On December 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $28.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on November 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $21.43 per share. The transaction valued at 85,729 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Klaritch Thomas bought 1,517 shares of PEAK for $35,204 on Mar 07. The COO now owns 344,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.21 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Brinker Scott M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 16,300 shares for $23.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 385,169 and bolstered with 206,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthpeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAK has reached a high of $35.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEAK traded about 4.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEAK traded about 7.37M shares per day. A total of 537.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 535.96M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 10.82M, compared to 6.97M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

PEAK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.76. The current Payout Ratio is 115.20% for PEAK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1098:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $524.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $532M to a low estimate of $509.6M. As of the current estimate, Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $498.37M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $536.59M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $557.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $518.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.