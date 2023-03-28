In the case of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ), what’s next?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) closed the day trading at $9.72 up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $9.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2215881 shares were traded. RLJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RLJ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 52,350 led to the insider holds 79,635 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RLJ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has reached a high of $14.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RLJ traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RLJ traded about 2.12M shares per day. A total of 159.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RLJ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.39M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 10.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Dividends & Splits

RLJ’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.14.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $307.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $314.57M to a low estimate of $292.07M. As of the current estimate, RLJ Lodging Trust’s year-ago sales were $238.09M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.27M, an increase of 41.30% over than the figure of $29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $348.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $307.07M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.66M, up 52.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.