In What Direction Will Altria Group Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) Stock Goes From Here?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) closed the day trading at $44.29 up 0.73% from the previous closing price of $43.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9136312 shares were traded. MO stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $36.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MO has reached a high of $57.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MO traded about 8.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MO traded about 14.02M shares per day. A total of 1.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.58M with a Short Ratio of 15.89M, compared to 16.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

MO’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.76, up from 3.42 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.98. The current Payout Ratio is 115.40% for MO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $5.19.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.14B to a low estimate of $4.82B. As of the current estimate, Altria Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.82B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.49B, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.44B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.69B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.64B and the low estimate is $20.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.