In What Direction Will Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) was $111.52 for the day, down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $112.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529782 shares were traded. CBRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.91.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBRL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $126.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.07.

Shares Statistics:

CBRL traded an average of 499.05K shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.78M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 1.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.82% and a Short% of Float of 11.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, CBRL has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 108.10% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on May 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $5.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $7.17, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.84 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $925.4M to a low estimate of $910M. As of the current estimate, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s year-ago sales were $862.26M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $841.71M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $848M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $831.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.