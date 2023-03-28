In What Direction Will Hello Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) was $8.40 for the day, up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $8.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1563713 shares were traded. MOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MOMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $9.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hello’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOMO has reached a high of $11.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.56.

Shares Statistics:

MOMO traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 1.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.87M. Insiders hold about 5.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOMO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 9.75M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MOMO, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 13, 2011 when the company split stock in a 30:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $470.97M to a low estimate of $468.32M. As of the current estimate, Hello Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $510.52M, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.17M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $425.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425.17M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.