In What Direction Will Liberty Global plc’s (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) was $19.54 for the day, up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $19.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1259905 shares were traded. LBTYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LBTYK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on December 17, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when HALL BRYAN H sold 5,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 103,802 led to the insider holds 133,135 shares of the business.

Waldron Jason sold 7,193 shares of LBTYK for $146,763 on Nov 23. The SVP & CAO now owns 35,683 shares after completing the transaction at $20.40 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Waldron Jason, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 10,803 shares for $20.25 each. As a result, the insider received 218,732 and left with 92,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYK has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.62.

Shares Statistics:

LBTYK traded an average of 1.93M shares per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 271.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.16M. Insiders hold about 7.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.87% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.64M, compared to 8.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.02B and the low estimate is $7.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.