In What Direction Will ONEOK Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) Stock Goes From Here?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) closed the day trading at $60.66 up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $59.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1954025 shares were traded. OKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 121.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 828.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On January 10, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $71 to $75.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares for $55.54 per share. The transaction valued at 498,462 led to the insider holds 9,414 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ONEOK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKE has reached a high of $75.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OKE traded about 2.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OKE traded about 3.78M shares per day. A total of 447.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.24M. Insiders hold about 0.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OKE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.1M with a Short Ratio of 9.23M, compared to 10.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

OKE’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.82, up from 3.74 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.86. The current Payout Ratio is 97.20% for OKE, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 11422:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $2.39 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.84 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $6.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.76B to a low estimate of $5.26B. As of the current estimate, ONEOK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.42B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.72B, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.99B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.54B, up 41.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.22B and the low estimate is $17.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.