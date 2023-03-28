Insulet Corporation (PODD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) closed the day trading at $314.93 up 1.53% from the previous closing price of $310.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777363 shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $314.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $308.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PODD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $340.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $238.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 18, 2022, with a $238 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Alpuche Charles sold 23,401 shares for $305.15 per share. The transaction valued at 7,140,815 led to the insider holds 45,584 shares of the business.

Alpuche Charles sold 4,000 shares of PODD for $1,163,600 on Mar 09. The Advisor now owns 45,584 shares after completing the transaction at $290.90 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Petrovic Shacey, who serves as the Advisor of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $276.63 each. As a result, the insider received 4,149,450 and left with 58,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Insulet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5623.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 153.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 45.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $326.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 295.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 268.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PODD traded about 813.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PODD traded about 2.84M shares per day. A total of 69.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.13M. Shares short for PODD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $330.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $342.5M to a low estimate of $307.7M. As of the current estimate, Insulet Corporation’s year-ago sales were $307.7M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.86M, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.18M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.