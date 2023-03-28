Invest in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed at $9.54 in the last session, up 0.10% from day before closing price of $9.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1854376 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIMS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $7 previously.

On November 08, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Baird Melissa sold 9,333 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 89,055 led to the insider holds 475,843 shares of the business.

Okupe Oluyemi sold 15,720 shares of HIMS for $154,449 on Mar 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 99,013 shares after completing the transaction at $9.82 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Boughton Soleil, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 13,745 shares for $9.79 each. As a result, the insider received 134,564 and left with 168,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIMS is 0.51, which has changed by 84.69% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.21% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIMS traded on average about 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 206.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.83M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 20.93M with a Short Ratio of 20.93M, compared to 18.01M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.04% and a Short% of Float of 17.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $178.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.85M to a low estimate of $176.6M. As of the current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.31M, an estimated increase of 76.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.03M, an increase of 60.30% less than the figure of $76.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $757.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $742.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $751.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.92M, up 42.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $975.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $946M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.