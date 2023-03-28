Invest in MetLife Inc. (MET) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $54.35 in the prior trading day, MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) closed at $55.85, up 2.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5465866 shares were traded. MET stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $78 from $80 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $86 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when PAPPAS BILL sold 2,857 shares for $70.96 per share. The transaction valued at 202,733 led to the insider holds 48,915 shares of the business.

PAPPAS BILL sold 11,345 shares of MET for $816,386 on Feb 27. The EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. now owns 46,231 shares after completing the transaction at $71.96 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, PODLOGAR SUSAN M, who serves as the EVP & Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $71.91 each. As a result, the insider received 215,730 and left with 46,193 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MetLife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MET has reached a high of $77.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 783.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 659.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MET as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 9.82M, compared to 8.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MET’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.82, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55. The current Payout Ratio is 67.00% for MET, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1122:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.49 and $8.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.28. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.4 and $8.88.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $17.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.04B to a low estimate of $16.52B. As of the current estimate, MetLife Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.72B, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.15B, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.59B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.55B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.48B and the low estimate is $67.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.