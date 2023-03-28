Invest in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) closed at $6.59 in the last session, up 1.70% from day before closing price of $6.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836093 shares were traded. INN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, CapitalOne Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Stanner Jonathan P bought 21,870 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 150,903 led to the insider holds 1,217,705 shares of the business.

Taitz Hope S bought 5,000 shares of INN for $34,450 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 64,965 shares after completing the transaction at $6.89 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $8.41 each. As a result, the insider received 25,230 and left with 11,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $10.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INN traded on average about 652.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.75M. Insiders hold about 3.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 3.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INN is 0.16, which was 0.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $169.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.29M to a low estimate of $165.22M. As of the current estimate, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.86M, an estimated increase of 58.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.08M, an increase of 27.60% less than the figure of $58.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $187.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.86M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $668.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.93M, up 85.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $753.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $793.82M and the low estimate is $733.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.