Investing in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) closed at $108.39 up 1.68% from its previous closing price of $106.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621138 shares were traded. CINF stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $106.

On September 27, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Debbink Dirk J bought 1,000 shares for $106.13 per share. The transaction valued at 106,130 led to the insider holds 45,502 shares of the business.

Skidmore Douglas S bought 565 shares of CINF for $54,669 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 7,600 shares after completing the transaction at $96.76 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Aaron Thomas J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,030 shares for $96.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,220 and bolstered with 5,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CINF has reached a high of $143.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CINF has traded an average of 778.66K shares per day and 1.72M over the past ten days. A total of 157.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CINF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CINF is 3.00, from 2.43 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.29. EPS for the following year is $5.97, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.64B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 86.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 166.30% over than the figure of $86.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CINF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56B, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.51B and the low estimate is $9.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.