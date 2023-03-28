Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) closed at $33.72 down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $33.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101305 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On December 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Monia Brett P sold 24,651 shares for $40.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,003,153 led to the insider holds 145,305 shares of the business.

HOUGEN ELIZABETH L sold 2,079 shares of IONS for $84,392 on Feb 06. The EVP, Finance & CFO now owns 75,496 shares after completing the transaction at $40.59 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, O’NEIL PATRICK R., who serves as the EVP CLO & General Counsel of the company, sold 1,920 shares for $40.86 each. As a result, the insider received 78,460 and left with 41,581 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IONS has traded an average of 961.43K shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 142.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 8.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$1.53, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of -$1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.47. EPS for the following year is -$2.72, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$5.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $158.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $196.29M to a low estimate of $138M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $440M, an estimated decrease of -63.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.48M, an increase of 71.50% over than the figure of -$63.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $721.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810M, down -26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $509.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.