Investing in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.44, down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $35.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617602 shares were traded. XENE stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.14.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XENE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.40 and its Current Ratio is at 26.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On November 28, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 28, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when KENNEY CHRISTOPHER JOHN sold 700 shares for $35.01 per share. The transaction valued at 24,507 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PIMSTONE SIMON N. sold 19,232 shares of XENE for $711,199 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 34,002 shares after completing the transaction at $36.98 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, PATOU GARY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,937 shares for $34.79 each. As a result, the insider received 67,390 and left with 23,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 223.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $41.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XENE traded 393.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 380.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 3.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.74 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.96 and -$3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XENE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.44M, down -34.00% from the average estimate.