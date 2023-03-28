Is Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $51.83 in the prior trading day, Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) closed at $51.32, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1883381 shares were traded. LNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on February 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $52 from $46 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $46.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Falotico Nancy Joy bought 1,200 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 73,200 led to the insider holds 1,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alliant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNT has reached a high of $65.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 251.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.65M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LNT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 2.61M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LNT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.52, compared to 1.81 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 62.60% for LNT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $875.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $741.76M. As of the current estimate, Alliant Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $927M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.59M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.