Is iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) closed at $7.25 in the last session, down -0.28% from day before closing price of $7.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129031 shares were traded. STAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAR has reached a high of $13.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STAR traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.13M. Insiders hold about 4.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STAR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 3.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STAR is 0.50, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for STAR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.66 and $7.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.37. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.6M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, iStar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.76M, an estimated decrease of -12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.3M, an increase of 48.00% over than the figure of -$12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $168M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.63M, down -44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149M and the low estimate is $70.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.