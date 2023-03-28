Is Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) closed at $26.58 in the last session, up 0.87% from day before closing price of $26.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1714363 shares were traded. OHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OHI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $33.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has reached a high of $33.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OHI traded on average about 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 234.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.26M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OHI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.79M with a Short Ratio of 24.19M, compared to 20.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.73% and a Short% of Float of 13.37%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OHI is 2.68, which was 2.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.15.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $205.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.3M to a low estimate of $184.33M. As of the current estimate, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $249.31M, an estimated decrease of -17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.26M, a decrease of -10.00% over than the figure of -$17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.27M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $988.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $862.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $878.24M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $764.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.