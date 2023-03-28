Is Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $83.32 in the prior trading day, Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) closed at $82.72, down -0.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534221 shares were traded. POWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of POWI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $65.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Matthews David MH sold 5,964 shares for $82.47 per share. The transaction valued at 491,861 led to the insider holds 101,172 shares of the business.

Barsan Radu sold 2,526 shares of POWI for $208,492 on Feb 17. The VP of Technology, Engineering now owns 43,631 shares after completing the transaction at $82.54 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, BALAKRISHNAN BALU, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 11,750 shares for $83.75 each. As a result, the insider received 984,055 and left with 604,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Power’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWI has reached a high of $98.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 350.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 512.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.41M. Shares short for POWI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, POWI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.46, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for POWI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 18, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $105.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.2M to a low estimate of $105M. As of the current estimate, Power Integrations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.15M, an estimated decrease of -42.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.53M, a decrease of -34.50% over than the figure of -$42.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $548.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $651.14M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $715M and the low estimate is $634.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.