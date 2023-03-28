Is Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $27.65 in the prior trading day, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) closed at $28.41, up 2.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2149579 shares were traded. TS stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $38 from $30 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $35.70 to $46.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Underperform to Peer Perform on March 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tenaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TS has reached a high of $38.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 590.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.47M. Insiders hold about 60.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 3.82M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.21, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 44.30% for TS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.47 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6B to a low estimate of $3.28B. As of the current estimate, Tenaris S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 69.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.48B, an increase of 47.00% less than the figure of $69.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.11B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.52B, up 78.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.95B and the low estimate is $12.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.