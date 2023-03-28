Is this a Prime Time To acquire Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) stock

The price of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) closed at $16.44 in the last session, up 1.99% from day before closing price of $16.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1173061 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when GRANDE ALICIA sold 41,784 shares for $16.50 per share. The transaction valued at 689,528 led to the insider holds 50,557 shares of the business.

Elsbernd Brian sold 50,000 shares of CPRX for $803,450 on Mar 20. The Chief Compliance/Legal Officer now owns 138,076 shares after completing the transaction at $16.07 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, INGENITO GARY, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 5,918 shares for $16.85 each. As a result, the insider received 99,718 and left with 30,802 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPRX traded on average about 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.66M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 9.78M, compared to 10.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $58.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $61M to a low estimate of $53.99M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.31M, an estimated increase of 51.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.77M, an increase of 73.50% over than the figure of $51.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.95M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $214.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.83M, up 50.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $381.98M and the low estimate is $254.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.