Is this a Prime Time To acquire RPC Inc. (RES) stock

The price of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) closed at $7.92 in the last session, up 2.86% from day before closing price of $7.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1544071 shares were traded. RES stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Kreisler Amy Rollins sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,757 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rollins Pam R sold 53,751 shares of RES for $561,757 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rollins Timothy Curtis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 561,757 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $12.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RES traded on average about 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.78M. Insiders hold about 41.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 6.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RES is 0.16, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $488.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $495.2M to a low estimate of $483M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $284.62M, an estimated increase of 71.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $499.4M, an increase of 33.00% less than the figure of $71.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $508.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $492M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.