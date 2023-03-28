Is this a Prime Time To acquire Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stock

After finishing at $36.23 in the prior trading day, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) closed at $37.47, up 3.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27239488 shares were traded. WFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $47.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Santos Kleber sold 34,698 shares for $46.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,605,476 led to the insider holds 19,590 shares of the business.

Santos Kleber sold 22,700 shares of WFC for $1,008,788 on May 03. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 21,478 shares after completing the transaction at $44.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFC has reached a high of $53.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 42.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23.99M with a Short Ratio of 30.02M, compared to 26.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.81, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 34.70% for WFC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.56 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.76. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $20.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.84B to a low estimate of $19.7B. As of the current estimate, Wells Fargo & Company’s year-ago sales were $17.59B, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.98B, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.41B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.78B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.03B and the low estimate is $76.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.