Is YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $39.11 in the prior trading day, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) closed at $38.62, down -1.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865253 shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YETI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $51 previously.

On January 18, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $47.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $58 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $65.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.90M, compared to 7.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $491.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $501.8M to a low estimate of $488.28M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $443.12M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.52M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $343M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.