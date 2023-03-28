It’s a good day to be an Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock clocked out at $96.61, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $97.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57318939 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when KUMAR DEVINDER sold 16,265 shares for $94.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,542,735 led to the insider holds 555,750 shares of the business.

KUMAR DEVINDER sold 41,849 shares of AMD for $3,417,836 on Mar 07. The EVP now owns 555,750 shares after completing the transaction at $81.67 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Papermaster Mark D, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $81.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,450,804 and left with 1,516,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 109.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $125.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMD traded 61.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 86.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.12M with a Short Ratio of 34.98M, compared to 33.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 32 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 27 analysts expect revenue to total $5.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $5.24B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53B, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.25B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $24.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.