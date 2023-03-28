It’s a good day to be an American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shareholder

As of close of business last night, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.94, up 1.60% from its previous closing price of $13.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17110158 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.71.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Raja Vasu sold 9,954 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 150,007 led to the insider holds 78,210 shares of the business.

Seymour David sold 74,614 shares of AAL for $1,195,727 on Jan 31. The EVP Chief Operating Officer now owns 398,371 shares after completing the transaction at $16.03 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Raja Vasu, who serves as the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 12,775 shares for $13.84 each. As a result, the insider received 176,806 and left with 54,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 126.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $21.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAL traded 25.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 27.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 650.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 89.51M with a Short Ratio of 58.56M, compared to 82.14M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.76% and a Short% of Float of 15.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AAL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2013 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $12.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.39B to a low estimate of $12.18B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.9B, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.89B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.38B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.97B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.74B and the low estimate is $51.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.