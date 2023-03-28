It’s a good day to be an Elme Communities (ELME) shareholder

In the latest session, Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) closed at $16.94 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $16.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578020 shares were traded. ELME stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Elme Communities’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 171.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has reached a high of $25.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELME has traded an average of 482.76K shares per day and 789.53k over the past ten days. A total of 87.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELME as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $55.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $56.54M to a low estimate of $55.31M. As of the current estimate, Elme Communities’s year-ago sales were $44.75M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.49M, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.97M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $209.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.15M, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $236M and the low estimate is $229.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.