It’s a good day to be an H&R Block Inc. (HRB) shareholder

As of close of business last night, H&R Block Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.48, up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $34.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1103400 shares were traded. HRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 10, 2021, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $21 previously.

On July 15, 2020, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Jones Jeffrey J II sold 66,000 shares for $42.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,776,620 led to the insider holds 591,977 shares of the business.

Jones Jeffrey J II sold 18,009 shares of HRB for $758,424 on Dec 13. The President & CEO now owns 657,977 shares after completing the transaction at $42.11 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Gerard Robert A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $37.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,946 and bolstered with 262,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, H&R’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRB has reached a high of $48.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRB traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.88M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HRB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.49M with a Short Ratio of 16.49M, compared to 14.23M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.48% and a Short% of Float of 16.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, HRB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for HRB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 22, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.53 and a low estimate of $4.4, while EPS last year was $4.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $3.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $2.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12B to a low estimate of $2.07B. As of the current estimate, H&R Block Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.