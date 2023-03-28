It’s a good day to be an LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) shareholder

As of close of business last night, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.28, up 2.80% from its previous closing price of $20.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709821 shares were traded. RAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.83.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RAMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when JENSON WARREN sold 20,000 shares for $23.37 per share. The transaction valued at 467,400 led to the insider holds 218,605 shares of the business.

JENSON WARREN sold 10,000 shares of RAMP for $231,300 on Mar 06. The PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L now owns 238,605 shares after completing the transaction at $23.13 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 6,415 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider received 168,714 and left with 102,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $39.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RAMP traded 553.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 847.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.43M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 2.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $149.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.6M to a low estimate of $147.4M. As of the current estimate, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.72M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.01M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $595.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.66M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $628.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $675.28M and the low estimate is $608.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.