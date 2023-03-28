It’s a good day to be an The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) shareholder

In the latest session, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) closed at $26.49 up 2.87% from its previous closing price of $25.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1453106 shares were traded. LSXMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Wendling Brian J sold 9,058 shares for $73.22 per share. The transaction valued at 663,221 led to the insider holds 8,137 shares of the business.

MAFFEI GREGORY B bought 50,000 shares of LSXMK for $1,335,515 on Mar 16. The President, CEO now owns 4,203,799 shares after completing the transaction at $26.71 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, MAFFEI GREGORY B, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 78,411 shares for $71.55 each. As a result, the insider received 5,610,307 and left with 1,043,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMK has reached a high of $47.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSXMK has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.73M over the past ten days. A total of 218.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.29M. Insiders hold about 10.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.95% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 3.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.39 and $2.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.32B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s year-ago sales were $2.28B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.26B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.38B and the low estimate is $9.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.