It’s an appealing income play to consider Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

After finishing at $51.39 in the prior trading day, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) closed at $51.09, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543299 shares were traded. LITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LITE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $90 previously.

On December 20, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $64.

On December 13, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 13, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Sepe Matthew Joseph sold 3,030 shares for $86.20 per share. The transaction valued at 261,183 led to the insider holds 25,288 shares of the business.

Ali Wajid sold 8,781 shares of LITE for $811,937 on Aug 23. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,194 shares after completing the transaction at $92.47 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Lillie Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 180,000 and left with 12,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lumentum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 140.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has reached a high of $100.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 948.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 973.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.55% stake in the company. Shares short for LITE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 6.41M, compared to 6.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $4.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $5.97, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $461.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $481M to a low estimate of $440.2M. As of the current estimate, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $395.4M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.17M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $503.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.7M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.