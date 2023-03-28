It’s an appealing income play to consider V.F. Corporation (VFC)

The price of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) closed at $20.84 in the last session, up 2.71% from day before closing price of $20.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6238856 shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Roberts Carol L bought 7,109 shares for $21.07 per share. The transaction valued at 149,786 led to the insider holds 7,109 shares of the business.

CHUGG JULIANA L bought 15,000 shares of VFC for $400,305 on Feb 13. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $26.69 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Dorer Benno O, who serves as the Interim President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,950 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $60.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VFC traded on average about 8.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 387.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.98M with a Short Ratio of 15.44M, compared to 22.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VFC is 1.20, which was 1.93 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01. The current Payout Ratio is 188.10% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.88B to a low estimate of $2.64B. As of the current estimate, V.F. Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.56B and the low estimate is $11.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.