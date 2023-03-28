It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) closed the day trading at $190.91 up 1.36% from the previous closing price of $188.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746910 shares were traded. IQV stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IQV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $265.

On December 06, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $251.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $275 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Knightly Kevin C sold 4,446 shares for $225.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,003,068 led to the insider holds 1,973 shares of the business.

Sherbet Eric sold 1,000 shares of IQV for $230,000 on Feb 14. The insider now owns 17,053 shares after completing the transaction at $230.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IQVIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQV has reached a high of $254.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $165.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 216.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IQV traded about 955.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IQV traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 185.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.29M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IQV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.71, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.18 and $10.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.15. EPS for the following year is $10.71, with 21 analysts recommending between $11.45 and $10.31.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.64B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.74B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.56B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.87B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.98B and the low estimate is $15.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.