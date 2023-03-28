It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With KLA Corporation (KLAC) stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) closed the day trading at $374.02 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $375.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768229 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $379.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $372.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KLAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $325 from $260 previously.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $370 to $400.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Higgins Bren D. sold 6,964 shares for $382.43 per share. The transaction valued at 2,663,243 led to the insider holds 49,593 shares of the business.

Khan Ahmad A. sold 1,915 shares of KLAC for $756,425 on Mar 21. The President, Semi Proc. Control now owns 57,087 shares after completing the transaction at $395.00 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Khan Ahmad A., who serves as the President, Semi Proc. Control of the company, sold 3,831 shares for $389.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,492,366 and left with 59,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $429.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 394.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 359.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KLAC traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KLAC traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 141.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 3.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

KLAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.20, up from 3.55 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.74 and a low estimate of $5.21, while EPS last year was $5.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.46, with high estimates of $5.37 and low estimates of $3.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.93 and $22.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.37. EPS for the following year is $19.12, with 18 analysts recommending between $28.5 and $14.02.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, KLA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.29B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, a decrease of -12.30% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.37B and the low estimate is $7.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.