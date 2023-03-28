It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With NIKE Inc. (NKE) stock

The closing price of NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) was $117.81 for the day, down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $120.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6559141 shares were traded. NKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NKE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $154 from $110 previously.

On March 16, 2023, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $100.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Henry Peter B. bought 557 shares for $125.45 per share. The transaction valued at 69,876 led to the insider holds 4,062 shares of the business.

Matheson Monique S. sold 5,000 shares of NKE for $620,000 on Jan 06. The EVP: CHRO now owns 60,213 shares after completing the transaction at $124.00 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Matheson Monique S., who serves as the EVP: CHRO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $115.83 each. As a result, the insider received 579,150 and left with 60,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NIKE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $139.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.07.

Shares Statistics:

NKE traded an average of 6.35M shares per day over the past three months and 9.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 939.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NKE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.26M with a Short Ratio of 10.58M, compared to 15.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, NKE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 33.20% for NKE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $4, with 33 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.41B to a low estimate of $10.92B. As of the current estimate, NIKE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.87B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.59B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.08B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.71B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.58B and the low estimate is $49.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.