NuCana plc (NCNA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) closed the day trading at $0.80 down -35.23% from the previous closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4368 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900215 shares were traded. NCNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8401 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7710.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NCNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCNA now has a Market Capitalization of 66.29M and an Enterprise Value of 5.33M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCNA is 1.30, which has changed by 29.17% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.21% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCNA has reached a high of $2.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2112.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NCNA traded about 142.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NCNA traded about 274.78k shares per day. A total of 52.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.93M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 117.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 77.26k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.6.