Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) closed the day trading at $72.51 up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $71.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1853109 shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On January 19, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $80.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on January 19, 2023, with a $80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $117.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTR traded about 2.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTR traded about 2.49M shares per day. A total of 516.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.04M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.18% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 8.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

NTR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.84, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 9.90% for NTR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.95 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $2.77 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.64 and $13.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.82. EPS for the following year is $11.49, with 20 analysts recommending between $14.21 and $8.42.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $7.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.09B to a low estimate of $6.7B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $7.07B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $7B, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.42B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.86B, up 40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.3B and the low estimate is $31.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.