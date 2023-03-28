Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) was $56.24 for the day, up 2.40% from the previous closing price of $54.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512528 shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OMCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $130.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Bauer Joanne B sold 13,115 shares for $54.24 per share. The transaction valued at 711,333 led to the insider holds 28,096 shares of the business.

Seidelmann Scott Peter sold 945 shares of OMCL for $45,625 on Dec 27. The EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER now owns 29,788 shares after completing the transaction at $48.28 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Seidelmann Scott Peter, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 4,436 shares for $47.79 each. As a result, the insider received 211,990 and left with 30,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 573.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 40.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $134.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.39.

Shares Statistics:

OMCL traded an average of 482.99K shares per day over the past three months and 527.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.02M. Shares short for OMCL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.44% and a Short% of Float of 10.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $290M to a low estimate of $285M. As of the current estimate, Omnicell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $311.72M, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $276.39M, a decrease of -13.40% less than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241.18M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.