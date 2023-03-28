PB (Prosperity Bancshares Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) closed at $62.36 in the last session, down -0.97% from day before closing price of $62.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804281 shares were traded. PB stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $79.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when TIMANUS H E JR bought 1,000 shares for $61.50 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 203,891 shares of the business.

TIMANUS H E JR bought 1,000 shares of PB for $62,900 on Mar 13. The Chairman now owns 202,891 shares after completing the transaction at $62.90 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Osmonov Asylbek, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $61.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,540 and bolstered with 15,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prosperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PB has reached a high of $78.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PB traded on average about 675.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.37M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.22M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PB is 2.20, which was 1.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 36.80% for PB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.21 and $5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $288.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $295M to a low estimate of $283.7M. As of the current estimate, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.79M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $322.67M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $334.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.