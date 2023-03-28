The name Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s stock clocked out at $76.42, up 2.92% from its previous closing price of $74.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1916334 shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.12.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $106 from $69 previously.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Link Janet sold 2,581 shares for $85.73 per share. The transaction valued at 221,282 led to the insider holds 36,352 shares of the business.

Walburger Corbin sold 5,248 shares of SWK for $424,044 on Nov 10. The Interim CFO now owns 17,993 shares after completing the transaction at $80.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, MANNING ROBERT J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $85.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,565,000 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stanley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $148.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWK traded 1.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 5.78M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.79, SWK has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 43.90% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 15 analysts recommending between $7 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $4.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.15B to a low estimate of $3.91B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.22B, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.12B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.61B and the low estimate is $15.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.