The name Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) closed at $0.50 down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0152 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1389386 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4880.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, MLV & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 18, 2014, WallachBeth started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.WallachBeth initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7044.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TENX has traded an average of 4.11M shares per day and 10.25M over the past ten days. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.71M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 102.3k with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 29.66k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.28 and a low estimate of -$2.28, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.93 and -$9.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.42 and -$2.17.