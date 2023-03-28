The name Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) closed at $7.44 up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $7.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644576 shares were traded. TCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tricon Residential Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 14, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $9.25.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tricon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCN has reached a high of $16.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCN has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 2.16M over the past ten days. A total of 274.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 266.06M. Insiders hold about 2.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.38% stake in the company. Shares short for TCN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 2.57M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TCN is 0.32, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.45. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for TCN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 02, 2008 when the company split stock in a 100:110 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $134.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $134.5M. As of the current estimate, Tricon Residential Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.05M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.22M, a decrease of -11.90% less than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $659M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $659M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $659M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.44M, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $572.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $574.74M and the low estimate is $570M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.