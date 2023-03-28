There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) can be one of them

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) closed the day trading at $495.77 down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $502.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1106512 shares were traded. LRCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $509.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $494.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LRCX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $520.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Hahn Ava sold 3,206 shares for $488.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,567,478 led to the insider holds 3,433 shares of the business.

Hahn Ava sold 487 shares of LRCX for $233,273 on Mar 02. The Chief Legal Officer & SVP now owns 6,639 shares after completing the transaction at $479.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 880 shares for $429.72 each. As a result, the insider received 378,154 and left with 14,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $574.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 495.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 449.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LRCX traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LRCX traded about 1.29M shares per day. A total of 136.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 2.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

LRCX’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.90, up from 5.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.73 and a low estimate of $6.49, while EPS last year was $7.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.67, with high estimates of $6.34 and low estimates of $4.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $36.19 and $32.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $33.54. EPS for the following year is $26.92, with 20 analysts recommending between $38.09 and $21.85.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $3.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.93B to a low estimate of $3.8B. As of the current estimate, Lam Research Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.49B, a decrease of -24.80% less than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.23B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.37B and the low estimate is $13.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.