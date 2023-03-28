There are many powerful catalysts in the market: MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) can be one of them

The closing price of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) was $12.09 for the day, down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $12.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740978 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.68.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.20 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $18.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.44.

Shares Statistics:

MAG traded an average of 609.16K shares per day over the past three months and 927.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.17% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.82.