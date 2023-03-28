There is a good chance H World Group Limited (HTHT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) closed at $47.38 in the last session, down -0.23% from day before closing price of $47.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1550013 shares were traded. HTHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HTHT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 971.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $34 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HTHT traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 317.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.90M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 9.57M, compared to 8.81M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HTHT is 0.21, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $543.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $562.82M to a low estimate of $529.73M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $465.47M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.