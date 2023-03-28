There is a good chance Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) closed at $18.70 in the last session, up 0.97% from day before closing price of $18.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990755 shares were traded. LBTYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LBTYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when HALL BRYAN H sold 5,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 103,802 led to the insider holds 133,135 shares of the business.

Waldron Jason sold 7,193 shares of LBTYA for $146,763 on Nov 23. The SVP & CAO now owns 35,683 shares after completing the transaction at $20.40 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Waldron Jason, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 10,803 shares for $20.25 each. As a result, the insider received 218,732 and left with 92,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $26.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LBTYA traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 459.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 5.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.64 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.52B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.