There is a good chance Macy’s Inc. (M) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $16.94 in the prior trading day, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) closed at $17.10, up 0.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10196656 shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of M by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 77,035 led to the insider holds 12,546 shares of the business.

Griscom Paul sold 1,223 shares of M for $20,852 on Sep 06. The SVP and Controller now owns 7,550 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Griscom Paul, who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 2,868 shares for $17.43 each. As a result, the insider received 49,992 and left with 4,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $27.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 272.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.49M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.18M with a Short Ratio of 18.39M, compared to 22.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.44% and a Short% of Float of 9.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, M’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.20% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $8.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.52B to a low estimate of $8.12B. As of the current estimate, Macy’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.66B, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.15B, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.66B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.46B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.68B and the low estimate is $22.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.