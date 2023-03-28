There is a good chance Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $100.92 in the prior trading day, Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed at $98.52, down -2.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057558 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QRVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when CREVISTON STEVEN E sold 3,000 shares for $94.44 per share. The transaction valued at 283,320 led to the insider holds 68,793 shares of the business.

GARDNER JEFFERY R sold 4,089 shares of QRVO for $413,929 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 25,271 shares after completing the transaction at $101.23 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, FEGO PAUL J, who serves as the SVP, Global Operations of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $105.26 each. As a result, the insider received 315,780 and left with 26,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $132.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 3.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $3.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $621.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $637.22M to a low estimate of $616.78M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -46.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $628.31M, a decrease of -39.30% over than the figure of -$46.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $651M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.