There is a good chance UiPath Inc. (PATH) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at $16.09 in the last session, up 1.00% from day before closing price of $15.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4587399 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PATH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $19 from $14.50 previously.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Gupta Ashim sold 40,000 shares for $16.96 per share. The transaction valued at 678,228 led to the insider holds 1,319,051 shares of the business.

Ramani Hitesh sold 12,000 shares of PATH for $204,127 on Mar 17. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 407,349 shares after completing the transaction at $17.01 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $16.96 each. As a result, the insider received 203,498 and left with 243,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $31.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PATH traded on average about 6.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 550.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.58M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.82M with a Short Ratio of 30.98M, compared to 31.45M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $278.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.2M to a low estimate of $277M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.7M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.14M, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.03M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.25M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.