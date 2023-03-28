There Is Still Room For Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) closed the day trading at $132.30 up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $131.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1939547 shares were traded. HLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HLT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $168 from $151 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $153 to $134.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Silcock Christopher W sold 90 shares for $138.05 per share. The transaction valued at 12,425 led to the insider holds 64,434 shares of the business.

Campbell Kristin Ann sold 32,863 shares of HLT for $4,959,947 on Feb 10. The insider now owns 221,037 shares after completing the transaction at $150.93 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Duffy Michael W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,555 shares for $143.08 each. As a result, the insider received 794,812 and left with 24,042 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $167.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HLT traded about 1.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HLT traded about 2.04M shares per day. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 4.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

HLT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1000:2052 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.6. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.61 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.38B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 13.90% less than the figure of $29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.45B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.77B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.04B and the low estimate is $9.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.